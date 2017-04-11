Local man charged in sexual exploitation of minor

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, Special Agents began investigating Clayton Wesley Copeland on November 15, 2016, on sex-related allegations involving a minor victim, TBI said.

Clayton Wesley Copeland

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents reportedly developed information that identified Copeland as the individual allegedly responsible for the sexual battery and sexual exploitation of the victim.

On Tuesday, April 4, Overton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Copeland, 19, with one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. TBI did not release the age or any other identifying information about the alleged victim in the case.

Copeland reportedly was served on the charges Thursday, April 6, at Overton County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges. His bond is set at $75,000, according to TBI.