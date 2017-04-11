Oakleys donate farm to Tennessee Tech

submitted photo

Millard and J.J. Oakley recently donated 1,400 acres of farm land to Tennessee Technological University. A gift by university supporters Millard and J.J. Oakley has increased the size of Tennessee Tech's campus by 1,400 acres. The Oakleys have donated a large portion of their farm, located in Overton County, along with the livestock and equipment on the property, to Tech – a donation valued at more than $9 million. Dennis Duncan, director of the Tech School of Agriculture, said, "The gift of the Oakley farm means a tremendous amount to the university. I see it as a real gem in terms of not only research but also outreach and service and teaching programs across Tennessee Tech. "It is an enormous laboratory for conducting research on water quality, soils, livestock, crop production, the opportunities are endless for students at Oakley farm." In 2009, the university began leasing the farm, allowing students to begin their work and studies of agriculture trends and practices there. Millard Oakley said, "Seems to me that we should put more into society than we take out. My wife and I want to do that. Education brings everything to a rural region. Tech is the economic engine of the Upper Cumberland. I think this will broaden the horizon for them and improve the School of Agriculture." The property included in the donation has been used as a farming unit for more than 200 years. Kevin Braswell, vice president for university advancement at Tech, said, "Thanks to their extraordinary generosity, this means that Tech now operates one of the largest and most distinguished farms of its kind in the entire United States."

The Oakley farm, located in Overton County, is an expansive laboratory for Tennessee Tech agriculture students. The property is recognized by Tennessee Historical Society as a pioneer century farm, because the land was granted to one of Oakley's ancestors in 1792 for his service as a Revolutionary War solider. Oakley added, "By giving the property to Tech, it will retain its agricultural and educational status." Along with managing the beef cattle herd on the farm, once known to be the second largest herd in the state, students and agriculture faculty have also been working in greenhouses there, studying planting techniques and plant genetics. This semester alone, students have planted tomato plants expected to yield more than 2,000 pounds of tomatoes. They have also developed a hydroponic greenhouse on the property, where plants are grown without using soil. Braswell said, "(Tennessee Tech) President (Phil) Oldham has often said he wants students to come to Tech because they get here what they can't find elsewhere. Tech farms, thanks to J.J. and Millard, is yet another way Tech can distinguish itself from other higher education institutions."