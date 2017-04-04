Library may have to cut services if budget cuts survive

OCN file photo Livingston’s Millard Oakley Public Library may have to stop offering many of the services it provides if proposed federal budget cuts make it through Congress. By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff Overton County’s Millard Oakley Public Library may face massive budget cuts if a provision of the proposed federal budget doesn’t get changed. That’s according to a letter from Librarian Cynthia Julian-Simmons, who said the library receives a large portion of its funding from Tennessee State Library and Archives, who in turn receives about $3 million annually from the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The Trump Administration’s proposed federal budget would totally eliminate funding for IMLS. In a statement issued Thursday, March 16, shortly after the budget proposal was made public, American Library Association (ALA) President Julie Todaro said, “The President’s proposal to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in his FY2018 budget just released, and with it effectively all federal funding for libraries of all kinds, is counterproductive and short-sighted. “The American Library Association will mobilize its members, Congressional library champions, and the millions upon millions of people we serve in every zip code to keep those ill-advised proposed cuts from becoming a Congressional reality. Libraries leverage the tiny amount of federal funds they receive through their states into an incredible range of services for virtually all Americans everywhere to produce what could well be the highest economic and social ‘ROI’ in the entire federal budget.” Todaro went on to explain that the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) is funded through IMLS and is the primary annual funding source for libraries in the federal budget. “IMLS distributes the majority of LSTA funds to every state in the nation according to a population-based formula. Each state library determines how to best spend its allocated federal funds, which must be matched at the state level. The range of services provided to millions of Americans through LSTA grants is matched only by the creativity of the libraries that receive them: veterans transitioning to civilian life, small businesses seeking to expand their business online, summer reading programs, resources for blind and hearing-impaired patrons, resume writing and job skills workshops and computer coding courses to teach youth 21st century job skills,” she said. Julian said Millard Oakley Public Library gets approximately $10,000 to $11,000 a year to buy materials – and about half of that comes from the federal money. She said that helps the library offer services such as the many public-access computers housed within its walls. “This helps us because the federal money supports something called the Technology Grant,” she said. “The grant is administered by the State Library. That’s why we’re able to have as many public-access computers, staff computers, printers for everyone, and other items like port boxes, routers, the public scanner where people can scan books – we purchased that using this grant.” Tennessee State Library and Archives Spokesperson Blake Fontenay said the possibility of IMLS being eliminated has librarians statewide on-edge. “I don’t mind sharing with you, obviously we hear what public librarians around the state are saying, and that’s not a concern that’s unique to your area. I think librarians around the state are concerned about the ramifications of this or at least the potential ramifications of it. “Obviously that’s an item of interest to us, but we have not really come up with a formal position on that yet,” Fontenay continued. “It is a proposal, but as you know, proposals are a long way from becoming part of a final budget, and we would like to see how this develops as they get further into the budget process. “Certainly this is an issue that we’re monitoring very closely...it could have a tremendous impact on library services throughout the state but at this point, again, it seems like it’s something that we need to watch and see how it might evolve as it goes through the budget process,” he said. “We received federal funding for Tennessee Electronic Library, our READS book program – an acronym for electronic books – our Library Services for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, and the technology assistance that we provide to public libraries throughout the state. A lot of that comes from ILMS dollars. “It is an area that we’re monitoring closely and have deep concern about.” According to the letter from Julian, the Tennessee Electronic Library, or TEL, makes up the biggest portion of federal spending on Tennessee library services, at $838,000 annually. That service connects public library users in Livingston and elsewhere in the state with several massive electronic databases of information, free language-learning courses, resumé-writing guides, reference content, and more – all without cost to the library patron. The state’s READS e-books system is the second-largest item in the State Library’s services matrix, at $731,800 annually, according to Julian’s letter. It makes electronic books and audiobooks available for free to library patrons in the same way that physical books are available, she said. OCN reached out to the office of Congressman Diane Black for comment, but didn’t receive a response on funding for libraries in Tennessee. Senator Lamar Alexander’s office did issue a statement in the immediate aftermath of the budget proposal going public. Alexander said, “The president has suggested a budget, but, under the Constitution, Congress passes appropriations bills. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee my priorities are national defense, national laboratories, the National Institutes of Health, and national parks. “We will not balance the budget by cutting discretionary spending, which is only 31% of spending and is already under control because of earlier budget acts. Runaway entitlement spending – more than 60% of spending – is the real cause of the $20 trillion federal debt. With Medicaid reforms in the health care bill, Congress is taking an important step in addressing entitlement spending,” he concluded. Julian said, “Here’s the issue: Many of these ways that we help people, services that we use, some people can do at home and can afford at home. But there’s a great many people in our area that cannot afford that at home, so the digital divide is real. “To access information online through the internet, you have to have a working computer...you have to have an internet signal. If you need to print anything, you have to have ink. How many of us have printers at home and have no ink in them? And ink is expensive. So all that is here at the library for free.” Congressman Diane Black can be reached at her Cookeville office at (931) 854-0069 or at black.house.gov. Senator Lamar Alexander can be reached via his Nashville office at (615) 736-5129 or online at alexander.senate.gov.