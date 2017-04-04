Congressman, principals offer opinions on after-school funding

By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff A budget proposal that would completely eliminate federal funding of after-school and summer enrichment programs in Overton County schools next year is facing scrutiny from local school officials, but Congressman Diane Black said she is in favor of getting the federal government out of school funding. In a statement sent to Overton County News, Black said, “I strongly believe that our state and local governments are in the best position to decide how to tailor our education system to meet the unique needs of local students and families.” Black also touted her support of the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law by President Obama in December of that year. “This legislation consolidated and streamlined grants for school districts which can be used to fund tutoring, before- or after-school activities, and other programs for academic support while returning power to the states. This legislation was far from perfect, but I believe it begins the process of needed reform to shrink the size and cost of government,” she said. But the federal budget proposal released by the Trump administration last month didn’t just hand control of 21st Century Community Learning Centers block grants over to the states – it completely eliminated them from the budget. According to a Washington Post article published Thursday, March 16, those block grants allow schools, churches, and nonprofit groups to provide after-school and other educational enrichment programs to 1.6 million children nationwide. In Overton County, the grants fund the entirety of the school system’s after-school and summer programs, according to Director of Schools Mark Winningham. As covered in these pages last week, Winningham said without the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants, after-school and summer programs will cease to exist in Overton County schools. Principals weigh in One of the largest student populations served by this federal money in Overton County can be found at its largest elementary school, in terms of population: Rickman Elementary Principal Donnie Holman said his school has approximately 150 students enrolled in the program. “There’s between 120 and 150 actually attend every day,” he said. “There’s a lot of parents that are dependent upon that, because of their jobs and when they can pick up their child. That would cause a bigger burden than what people really realize,” he said. “In addition to what’s being taught to the students, it would still cause a massive inconvenience on top of the lack of knowledge, you know what I’m saying?” Holman said the after-school program has had “a big impact” on student performance and grades. “One of the big things is our students here use that time to do their homework, and with assistance. There’s teachers here at that time, and there’s so much time allotted for this child to do their homework, and better quality work is being done because they have someone to help them to do it. Which, they’re going to have a greater understanding of the content they’re being taught because they’re having someone to help them through it as opposed to, ‘go do the best you can,’” he said. He said even parents who are very involved in their child’s education and who oversee their completion of homework may not understand the material as well as the teachers who taught it, which is where teachers’ help results in better student understanding and grades. Also, Holman pointed out that many of the students who attend after-school programs across the county have had access to this kind of enrichment the entire time they’ve been in school. “This is the norm now. They don’t really know anything about a life without having after-school. So it’s going to be a much bigger adjustment than what people think” if the grants are eliminated, he said. “I would say that educating our students probably is one of the biggest responsibilities that we have. When we fail at that, we’re failing a generation of people. And when you look at it from a financial aspect, that’s something we can’t afford, to fail a whole generation. “And by the way, I’m a conservative,” Holman continued. “I don’t mean a Republican, I just mean I’m a conservative in thought and in spending and so forth, but we can’t afford to mess our kids up, you know? I mean, that’s where money needs to be spent properly. But we sure can’t afford to send out a whole generation of students that are behind and incapable because of funding cuts. That’s my opinion. “I think there are issues with public education, but also the successes of public education are never mentioned. They’re never highlighted, and they’re never celebrated. If people really knew what a good job is going on in public education – if people really knew that, I don’t think there would be such a rush for people to jump on the bandwagon to cut funding to it if they realy understood the successes that are taking place in certain areas. I really do believe that. I know we’ve got issues, and I know some places have more issues than others. I understand that. But if people understood...what all really good was going on, there wouldn’t be so many people ready to cut it. “I will say this real clear: I think here, we’re providing a good, sound education here. I really feel strongly about that.” Over at Livingston Middle School, Principal Doug Smith said about a third of the school’s students utilize the after-school program. “We have probably on enrollment, we probably have 100 students, but we probably have 75 to 100 students that stay on any given day,” Smith said. The school’s total student population is “around 330,” he said. “The after-school programs are definitely a part of improving student achievement, we know that. So I would hate to see the programs go.” Smith said he has seen positive outcomes from students who utilize the additional teacher and peer tutor time. “You know, one of the good things about it is, in some cases, teachers who have had those students during the day will be there and work, and they can sort of review. They know exactly what’s going on in that class. It’s not just a random teacher out there somewhere, but it’s somebody in this building.” He said teachers have collaborated to make sure they address students’ problem areas during the after-school time. “We’ve had a situation for example where a teacher would say, ‘Hey, you know, this child is having trouble, so if you’re working after-school today, make sure he gets his homework,’ or ‘Here’s what he needs to work on,’ that kind of thing,” Smith said. Smith said if he had the ear of Congress, he’d tell them after-school programs are valued in Overton County. “It pains me that they would take something away from students that is so crucial to their learning. Why would you want to hurt our students like this, and their families? “For some kids, this gives them real access to their learning. So why would you take that away? “When I say it provides access to their learning, what I’m trying to say is that for some students, it’s just that extra help that they need to just push them into the right direction so that they can really understand what was being taught during the day. We know that repitition can be a really good thing, and so sometimes just extra reinforcement during that after-school program gives them the boost that they need.” Smith said younger LMS students may especially value the after-school help. “I would say honestly...I think it’s even more beneficial for our younger grades. Older students don’t stay as much...but here’s the thing, for us, since we are a middle school, our students have to transition from elementary school to middle school. Nobody else in the county has to do that but us. So for us, we see a tremendous benefit for our fifth grade because they’re still in that transition period into a middle school. If you wanted me to pinpoint the most benefit for us, it’s with that fifth grade transition. “They walk out of a fourth grade classroom at Rickman or Allons or any of these other schools, and they walk up the hall to the next class. Here, it’s a brand-new school. It’s like starting over the first day of kindergarten or pre-k. “We have seen a tremendous benefit in helping acclimate those fifth graders to the middle-grades environment. “We love the program, and we’d like to see it stay. We would be devastated to see it go,” he said.