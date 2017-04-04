State fuel tax hike could benefit local roads

By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff A proposal to hike Tennessee motor fuel taxes has followed a tumultuous path on its way to the statehouse floor, but Overton County Highway Commissioner James Norrod said he hopes it passes. “I feel like it’s a good plan, and I feel like overall, judging from the calls we get here about bad roads, it’s either continue the way we are, or we do something to fix it,” Norrod said. The bill, officially known as HB 1243, would increase the state tax on gasoline by five cents, from 20 cents to 25 cents per gallon. In addition, diesel fuel tax would increase from 17 cents to 26 cents per gallon. All revenue increase realized by passage of the bill would be distrubuted solely to the state’s Highway Fund, according to the official bill summary found on the state’s website. Norrod said the most recent version of the Senate companion bill, SB 1107, would result in an increase of $369,000 to Overton County’s highway funding. That bill cleared the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee. “In a nutshell, for oil-and-chip, 18-foot wide, it’s probably from $15,000 to $20,000 a mile. You can do the math on that,” Norrod said. He also said paving with so-called “cold-mix” asphalt costs $25,000 to $30,000 per mile, depending on a number of factors. “You know, it may get tweaked again before it gets to the full floor, and we’re expecting it to be the first of May before it gets to the full floor. But my opinion, the good news is, this is a user tax, and if you don’t drive, you don’t even pay it,” Norrod said. But some use our roads more – and buy more fuel – than others. Cooper Recycling runs one of the largest fleets of semi trucks in Overton County, and Owner Cindy Cooper said they use a lot of diesel. “It’s about 15,000 gallons of fuel a week,” she said. Of the proposed fuel tax increase, she added, “It’s gonna affect me tremendously.” Cooper Recycling runs a fleet of approximately 35 trucks that average 4.5 to 6 miles per gallon, Cooper said. She said the proposed increase in fuel tax will be passed on to her customers. She also said it may affect consumers by increasing the cost of goods at retail because the cost of transporting them will increase. “All that just rolls downhill,” she said. Cooper said her fleet pays into the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA), which is an agreement of the 48 contiguous states and all Canadian provinces. The goal of IFTA was to simplify reporting of fuel use by motor carriers that operate in more than one state or province. In effect, this means a truck that fuels up in Alabama, then drives across Tennessee on its way to a destination in Kentucky pays fuel taxes to all three states to account for wear and tear on the roads in each, even though the truck did not buy fuel in Tennessee or Kentucky. Cooper said other states have raised fuel taxes in the past, which affected her company’s bottom line. “You can figure at least three cents a mile I have to pay in fuel taxes unless I buy fuel in that state, then I get a credit for that tax that I paid,” she said. She added when other states have passed fuel tax hikes that affected Cooper Recycling in the past, “It’s not been huge increases like this.” State Representative John Mark Windle (D – Livingston) said there may be changes to the bill by the time it makes it to the House floor, but showed a favorable position toward the bill. “Of course, the roads have to be fixed, and in most counties in Tennessee, the majority of money to fix and pave our county roads comes from the state,” Windle said. “Many counties don’t give any cents off the property tax to the county road department. Overton County gives a small amount, but Fentress County gives none. I think Overton County’s got close to 700 miles of county roads that need to be maintained,” he added. Windle acknowledge the state had a large surplus that, in theory, could be used to improve the state’s roads. “I think that’s a fair argument. And the people who live in Overton County, many of them drive a long distance each day, so it’s a greater burden on rural people that work,” he said. “Let’s say you drive from Monroe to Cookevile to work, and you’ve got maybe an 80-mile round-trip depending on where you work....[a gas tax increase is] more of a burden to them than to someone who commutes a short distance. We have so many of those folks who have to do that.” Norrod said one thing worth keeping in mind about a gas tax is that it is paid by more than just Tennesseans. He said Tennessee is “a big tourism state,” and that tourists will pay a lot into the state’s Highway Fund when they come here to vacation or visit. He also said the increase will mean trucks that pass through Tennessee will pay a little more into the fund via IFTA – even if, unlike Cooper Recycling’s trucks, they don’t buy fuel in the state. He also said he liked the provision of the bill that would earmark the increased fuel tax revenue solely for road funding. In the past, the state government has raided the Highway Fund to help balance the budget, he said. “This here is mandated it cannot be touched like that. It can’t be used for anything but roads. They can’t dip back in two or three years from now when maybe they’re having a down year in revenue and say, well transportation’s got some in there, we’ll just pull that out of there. They can’t do that. It’s locked where they can’t go get it.” While Norrod was mum on any specific roads that might be up for improvements if the fuel tax hike passes the General Assembly, he said it would improve the county Highway Department’s ability to address local concerns. “It will help us greatly,” he said. “I have to be careful with this, because if a road name comes out, then they’ll burn this phone up saying, ‘Well what about my road, you didn’t mention it!’ “I try to go to either the roughest road, or the most populated, or the most traveled and concentrate the money. That’s the three. That’s the way it is. “You know, if I’ve got a road out here that ain’t very traveled, ain’t very many people that lives on, none of those things fit in there and it’s just falling all to pieces, then I bite the bullet and I try to go fix it, even though it’s not politically correct. It’s still our road and we don’t want to let them deteriorate too far,” he said. As for Tennessee Department of Transportation, there are four areas of concern that would be targeted with the influx of state fuel tax revenue, according to TDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Flynn: •Replacement of the bridge on Windle Community Road over Roaring River, at an estimated cost of $1.228 million. •Replacement of the bridge on Big Laurel Creek Road over Big Laurel Creek, at an estimated cost of $544,000. •Replacement of the bridge on Old State Route 42/Rickman Road over Carr Creek (City Lake), at an estimated cost of $3.293 million. •Safety improvements of Jamestown Highway from State Route 52/85 west of Alpine to the Pickett County line, at an estimated cost of $600,000. These improvements would include resurfacing, new markings, and signage, Flynn said.