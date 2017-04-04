Injury, sickness plague soccer team



Lyndon Johnson photo

Livingston Academy’s Gavin Milligan, #8, gets a head on the ball in the Tuesday, March 28 game against Cumberland County. Milligan scored the Wildcats’ lone goal in the game off of an assist from Tee Beaty. By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff Livingston Academy’s boys soccer team came roaring out of the gate with the first score of their first game of the regular season Tuesday, March 28. Facing the Cumberland County Jets, LA fired in a score just eight minutes into the first half when Tee Beaty crossed the ball over to Gavin Milligan, who hammered it home. LA Soccer Coach Katie Williams said, “We scored the first goal. That’s the thing: We came out strong.” However, despite the best efforts of LA goalkeeper Michael Sells, who stopped several shots, Cumberland County started sneaking shots into the LA goal. The tying goal came in the 15th minute of the game, and the Jets would go on to boot another one in by the 33rd minute. At the end of the first half, the score stood at 3-1, Jets. Williams gave the team a pep-talk at halftime. The game was still winnable, she said. “I don’t know if it’s just that we’re still not conditioned to a point, but by that second half, we just collapsed,” she said. In the second half, Carter Duke took the goalkeeper position for LA, but Cumberland County fired in a fourth goal in the second minute of play before netting three more goals in the game’s final minutes. Result: Cumberland County 6, LA 1. Williams said injuries and attrition have played a part in the rough beginning of the Wildcats’ season. Two players quit the team. And as covered in these pages last week, Tucker Webb got a broken nose and Will Herbert got a concussion at a three-game friendly in Cleveland, TN the weekend of March 24-25. During the game with Cumberland County, German exchange student Kenny Simon was out during the second half and later tested positive for influenza, Williams said. Williams said Webb had his nose re-set and is awaiting a doctor’s clearance to return to the field. She said she expected Herbert to be back on the field later this month, pending a doctor’s release. “We have the injuries, so we had completely moved our starters in different spots. We had people that aren’t starters starting in the defense because the majority of our defense is hurt...we put our right mid in goalie because he’s played goalie in the past...so we’re still not comfortable yet with our positioning,” she said. Lyndon Johnson photo

Livingston Academy’s Tee Beaty, #9, tries to get a toe on the ball during the Wildcats’ game against the Cumberland County Jets Tuesady, March 28. Beaty had an assist in the game when he made the last touch before fellow Wildcat Gavin Milligan booted in LA’s only goal. “I don’t know if maybe one goalie playing one half and one playing the other was smart, or – I don’t know. So we’re just working all those little kinks out. Luckily it wasn’t a district game,” she added. Williams said she’s still looking for the Wildcats to work on two things: teamwork and stamina. “I made them run laps after the game. It was strictly to do it as a team. I wanted them to run as a team, stay together as a team, because they lost – as a team,” she said. She also said she wasn’t sure she had a single player on the squad who could play a full 80-minute game without being gassed at the end. “I just think they have so much potential and there’s a lot of really raw talent...and the kids who have never touched a soccer ball before have really improved since January,” she said. “I think once we get healthy and have everyone back, it’ll be exciting to see, because I know the kids that are hurt, they’re really wanting to get back out there.” The Wildcats are scheduled to face White County on the road in Sparta tonight, Tuesday, April 4, before facing their first district opponent at York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown Thursday, April 6. Kickoff time for both games is 6 p.m.