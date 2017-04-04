Education highlights Chamber Annual Meeting



Lyndon Johnson photo

Volunteer State Community College President Jerry Faulkner addresses the annual meeting of Livingston-Overton County Chamber of Commerce. By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff Volunteer State Community College President Jerry Faulkner headlined the annual meeting of Livingston-Overton County Chamber of Commerce Thursday, March 30. The Chamber is celebrating 50 years of existence in Overton County this year. In his remarks, Faulkner outlined what he said was the importance of higher education on the local economy. “You can see for Overton County, about 78.9% of your citizens fall into this category,” he said, utilizing an overhead projector in the Chamber’s conference room to illustrate the number of individuals in the county who have obtained a high school education and some college – though not enough college to earn a degree of any kind. That compared to the statewide number of 85.5%, he said. When it came to associate degrees, Faulkner said 18.1% of Overton County adults had earned an associate’s degree and maybe had additional classes after that point, but not enough to earn a bachelor’s degree. Statewide, 31.5% of adults have attained this level of education. The number of Overton County adults with a bachelor’s degree stood at 13.4% compared to the statewide 24.9%, Faulkner said. Finally, he said Overton County’s recent high school student average ACT scores, a measure of overall competency utilized by many college admissions departments, was 19.7. The statewide average was 19.9. Faulkner said that fell within the margin of error. “Your K-12 system here is working very hard, and we’re pleased to be able to work with them,” Faulkner said. Overton County’s high school graduation rate stands at 87.1%, while 89.1% of students graduate statewide, Faulkner said. “If next year, we could have 11 more students enroll in postsecondary education, that would bump your percentage 5 percentage points,” he said, noting Overton County has a postsecondary enrollment rate of 62.5%. That compared to the statewide rate of 61.9%. “If you look at the number of students who have a high school diploma and some college, but no credential, 18.1% of your population here in Overton County is in that position. If you use the 2010 census numbers, that means there’s almost 4,000 people here in Overton County that have a high school diploma and some college, but have not gone so far as to earn a credential,” he said. “That’s critical that we reach those folks and help them complete that opportunity, again, to make for a skilled and qualified workforce and an educated populace here in the county.” To that end, Faulkner talked about the state’s Tennessee Reconnect program, which seeks people who may have started college years ago and just never completed it. It offers grants to these returning students if they prove they are living independently, have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year, and do not already have an associate or bachelor degree. According to the state, the grant offers a “last-dollar scholarship” that will cover the remaining cost of tuition fees not covered by other scholarships or student aid funds. Faulkner said 260 Overton County students were enrolled at Vol State as of last fall. “So the pattern that we need to develop, the cooperation that we need to develop, is that you in the K-12 system, you help us get them enrolled in postsecondary education...and then the burden falls on us to help them graduate,” he said. “I was going down the interstate the other day and was behind a tractor-trailer, and on the back of the tractor-trailer it was saying ‘Drivers Needed...’ but it also had the slogan, ‘We hire you to retire you.’ I thought that was pretty good. Their attitude was, once we hire you, we want to keep you until it’s time for you to retire. So at Vol State, we’re trying to think about, ‘We enroll you to graduate you.’ We’re gonna keep you until you finish that program and get your postsecondary degree.” Faulkner said Governor Bill Haslam’s “Drive to 55” initiative was pushing the state to ensure 55% of the state’s residents have some sort of postsecondary credential by the year 2025. “For that to happen in Overton County, we need to produce in Overton County 495 graduates. We need to get to the point where we’re producing 495 graduates. Again, it doesn’t matter where they’ve gone to school, but they’re citizens of Overton County and they’re getting a postsecondary education. “That sounds like a really large number, but it’s not really out of possibility,” he said. Livingston campus not going anwyhere Faulkner said rumors of the closure of Vol State’s Livingston campus have been greatly exaggerated. “As we were talking about this, Rita [Reagan-Underhill, Chamber Marketing and Tourism Director] was encouraging me to give a positive presentation and not worry about trying to address any negative rumors that might be going around, so let me say it this way: I’m positive we’re not closing the Livingston location.” Chamber members in attendance met that with applause. “We’re heavily invested in what we do here in Overton County. We just finished an economic impact study, and on average, we spend about $680,000 a year here at our Livingston location – that’s salaries, benefits, electric bills, etc. “That really gets multiplied as it passes through the economy, such that one dollar spent ends up benefitting the economy by $6.58. So our annual economic impact here is over $4 million. “But more importantly than that is the economic impact of what happens with our students. If you take 83 recent graduates, they will earn on average about $11,000 more than a high school graduate alone. So that totals up to a lifetime 40-year working career of over $470,000 for each of those students. Well if you multiply that by the 83 graduates, that’s a $39 million impact on the economy of Overton County and the Upper Cumberland,” he said. Faulkner added that Vol State just received a $40,000 Perkins grant to put in a cyber-defense lab with new computers and furniture. “This is probably the most in-demand IT skill right now, is cyber defense,” he said. In addition, he said Vol State officials had a meeting about a week ago with construction firms on the subject of starting a construction management program at the Livingston campus. “I’m told that the three largest construction people in the Upper Cumberland were in that meeting with us. So we’re looking to start that program now probably Fall of 2018.” Finally, Faulkner said there had been a lot of talk over the last five years about hosting an LPN-to-RN health course. He said he’s hopeful that the program will finally come to fruition soon. “We are going to have a meeting where we get all the stakeholders, the hospitals, the doctor’s offices, the healthcare facilities, Volunteer State, TCAT, Tennessee Tech – get us all in a room and lock the door and we’re not coming out. Maybe not that drastic, but we’ll try to come to some sort of conclusion about what needs to be done here.” Chamber Board members retire, new Board members named Retiring members of the Chamber Board of Directors were as follows: •American Legion Post 4 •Progressive Engineering •Even Cut Styling Salon •Mitchell Creek Lodge •R&M Family Pharmacy •E.B. Gray Jewelry •Overton County Farm Bureau •Cindy Robbins Some of those retiring members were re-elected to their posts. Following is a list of the new Chamber Board of Directors: •American Legion Post 4 •Triple C Machine & Fab •Speck Funeral Home •Mitchell Creek Lodge •R&M Family Pharmacy •E.B. Gray Jewelry •James Scarlett, CPA •Cindy Robbins Chamber Marketing and Tourism Director Rita Reagan-Underhill said, “It means so much to us whether you’re coming to a ribbon-cutting, or you’re helping with a festival, or you’re coming to After Hours, because all of you working together with us is what makes this a place...I know I love to live in, and I’m sure you do, too.” Chamber Executive Director Greg McDonald said, “You are the Chamber, and we work for you.” Mayor gives park update Mayor Curtis Hayes said the new Central Park located between South McHenry and South Spring streets in Livingston was about six weeks away from opening. “We’ve got a special day planned, but like Greg said about the Chamber, this is your park. This is a park for all ages. We are very excited about it. “Many, many hours we have set, the Downtown Revitalization Committee has set around the table trying to make the right decisions and with help from community partners and the City Council, we’re about to have this as a reality. “Right after that, we’re following it up with a street-stamping project across the square. So there will be growing pains, folks, so don’t all of you call me at once with a complaint. There will be some detours and things like that around town.But we will continue to have the best downtown that you can have in the state of Tennessee. We’re proud that we have got several awards for being just that, and we’re just going to enhance it and make it just a little bit better.”