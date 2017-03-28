Public Notices
Livingston, Tennessee Tuesday, March 28, 2017
School policy Committee meeting set
Tuesday, March 28 2017, 12:24
Overton County Board of Education’s Policy Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Central Education Office, located at 302 Zachary Street in Livingston.
