Schools close again for sickness

By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff Overton County Schools were closed for a long weekend once again from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 13, because sickness was causing a high rate of absenteeism.

According to Director of Schools Mark Winningham, various ailments have kept both students and staff out of school. “We have many students, many staff with flu, strep throat, a stomach virus,” he said. He added that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 13% of students were out of school system-wide. One school had 20% of students absent, he said. “We have a significant number of people who are ill at one time,” he said. “I don’t know the exact number, but I know we do not have enough substitutes to fill the spots for our staff that’s sick. There are substitutes who are sick, that’s correct.” Winningham said there would be an effort to disinfect schools’ frequently touched surfaces while students were out for the five-day weekend. “Always, anytime that we’re out for sickness, like when we were out last week, they try to disinfect. That will happen again,” he said. As reported in last week’s OCN, Winningham was seeking to use the school system’s banked “snow days” so that these sick days would not have to be made up at the end of the school year. As of Thursday, Feb. 9, he said the state had given that plan an official OK. He said several other school systems were likely making the same request because as of last Wednesday, Feb. 8, “there were 10 other systems that were closed for sickness.” Knox County Schools was probably the largest Tennesse county school system to the east of Overton County to close for a long weekend because of illness. According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, Knox County Schools closed Tuesday, Feb. 7, and were scheduled to be out until Monday, Feb. 13. Other school systems reportedly closed recently because of sickness include Clay, Cumberland, Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Macon, Monroe, Van Buren, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Stewart, and Union counties. Winningham said, “Hopefully we won’t have to do this again."